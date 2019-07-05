Ryan Sieg lands full-time sponsor for 2020 Xfinity season

Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg will have CMR Construction & Roofing as the full-time primary sponsor on his No. 39 Chevrolet next year, Ryan Sieg Racing announced Friday.

It will be the first time Sieg has had a year-long primary sponsor in the Xfinity Series, which he has competed in full-time since 2014.

The news comes with Sieg in the midst of his best season yet. He already has a career-best two top fives and six top 10s ahead of tonight’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am really excited for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” Sieg said in a press release. “We are a small family owned and operated team, and we’ve worked really hard to put together a great program. I can’t thank CMR, and everyone at the organization for believing in me, and RSS Racing.”

CMR Construction & Roofing first sponsored Sieg in March at Texas Motor Speedway and is on his car tonight in Daytona.

“We are excited to sponsor Ryan Sieg for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. I raced alongside Ryan in the past, and the Sieg Family are great people, both on and off the track,” said Jason White, President of Motorsports for the company. “CMR is looking forward to a great partnership and racing program.”

White made 51 starts in the Xfinity Series from 1999-2014.