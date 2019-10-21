Ryan Sieg finishes ninth at Kansas Speedway

Ryan Sieg finished ninth in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway, adding 28 points to his season total.

Sieg now sits at No. 12 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 2095 points.

Brandon Jones came away with the victory in the race, with Tyler Reddick finishing second, and Chase Briscoe placing third. Michael Annett brought home fourth place, followed by Justin Allgaier in the No. 5 spot.

Christopher Bell came away victorious in Stage 1, and Cole Custer took Stage 2.

Sieg qualified in 13th position at 176.453 mph. He still is looking for career victory No. 1, but owns five top-five finishes and 20 finishes in the top 10.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured eight cautions and 41 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 12 lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season totals with Jones’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1076 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1062. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1056 points on the season.

