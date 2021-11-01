Ryan Shazier on Von Miller trade: Aaron Donald and Von Miller on same D-line is ‘not fair’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was speaking with Steelers Wire, promoting his new book “Walking Miracle,” when news of linebacker Von Miller’s trade broke.

In exchange for Miller, the Rams agreed to trade 2022 second- and third-round draft picks to the Broncos.

“The Rams do a good job of tricking everybody into the trades that they want,” Shazier said with a laugh.

A big trade by the Rams this offseason involved the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

Los Angeles and Detroit swapped quarterbacks Jared Goff for Stafford. The Lions also received two first-round draft picks (2022, 2023).

“They’re pretty much going all-in on winning the Super Bowl this year. I think they have the team to do it,” said Shazier. “Von is a playmaker and to have him and Aaron Donald on the same D-line is not fair. With Jalen Ramsey in the back — that’s a Pro Bowl team.”

Shazier is happy for Miller, especially knowing his new team gives him a legit shot at a Super Bowl.

“I think it’s awesome for Von,” he said. “Denver understands they have a young team, they’re not going to win the Super Bowl this year. With Von coming to the end of his career, I think the Broncos are trying to give him the respect of sending him to a team that’s good.”

“It’s a win-win for everybody.”

Shazier’s football career came to a sudden halt on a routine play versus the Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. He suffered a devastating spinal cord injury which left him paralyzed. Today, he’s a walking miracle.

“Walking Miracle” will be available on November 30.

