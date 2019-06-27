Ryan Shazier: I still want to make the Hall of Fame

Ryan Shazier will spend a second season on the Steelers’ physically unable to perform list as a result of the spinal cord injury he suffered during a 2017 game, but he hasn’t wavered from his goal of returning to the football field.

Shazier has made great progress in his recovery, including walking, jumping and dancing with his wife at their wedding. At a football camp held at his former high school by his high school teammate and personal trainer, Shazier confirmed he wants those steps to continue until he’s playing again.

“I still want to make the Hall of Fame, still want to be the best linebacker in the NFL, “Shazier said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I’m not giving up on my goals, and the doctors said don’t give up on my goals, so there’s no problem with me doing that. I’m just going to keep working, and hopefully I’m going to be back as soon as I can.”

Shazier demonstrated an exercise to strengthen the back for the football campers, which is one of many things that it was unclear he’d be able to do again when he first went down. He said progress like that has left him thankful for “every day that I take another step, take another breath” whether or not he reaches those goals.