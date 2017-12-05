Ryan Shazier still hospitalized, could return to Pittsburgh soon

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier isn’t out of the woods, but he’s at least closer to going back to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers released a joint statement from doctors in both cities, saying he’s continuing to be evaluated for the spine injury suffered last night.

He will have more tests and will be monitored by neurosurgery specialists, and could return to the hospital in Pittsburgh in 24 to 48 hours.

While that’s far from being well, the fact he’s being transported closer to home is certainly a sign of progress.

Shazier was stretchered off last night, and coach Mike Tomlin said today that the linebacker was in good spirits.