Ryan Shazier posts video lifting weights a year after horrific spine injury

Ryan Shazier is still making progress after a devastating spine injury. (AP Photo)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is still on the road to recovery. It’s been barely over a year since Shazier suffered a horrific spine injury on “Monday Night Football,” but the 26-year-old is making progress.

On Thursday, Shazier posted an encouraging video on Instagram that showed him lifting weights.

That video comes almost exactly a year after Shazier was injured during “Monday Night Football.” On Tuesday, Shazier posted a picture noting it had been one year since his injury. In the post, he thanked everyone who has helped and supported him.

Throughout the rehab process, Shazier has expressed a desire to continue playing football. He started jogging for the first time since the injury Wednesday.

Shazier remains on the team’s PUP list. He’s watched tape and has been present at Steelers facilities the past few months.

