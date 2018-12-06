Ryan Shazier posts video lifting weights a year after horrific spine injury
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is still on the road to recovery. It’s been barely over a year since Shazier suffered a horrific spine injury on “Monday Night Football,” but the 26-year-old is making progress.
On Thursday, Shazier posted an encouraging video on Instagram that showed him lifting weights.
Through the pain and the success. You must always remain HUMBLE!
A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Dec 6, 2018 at 12:34pm PST
That video comes almost exactly a year after Shazier was injured during “Monday Night Football.” On Tuesday, Shazier posted a picture noting it had been one year since his injury. In the post, he thanked everyone who has helped and supported him.
Today is a day to remember. Just a year ago my life changed forever. It was a scary moment for many people. I’m not going to lie, I was one of them. Ive learned this was an amazing opportunity for the Lord to show how great He is. It’s been a crazy, long journey, but it is not over yet. The best worst part about this journey that I’m on is the unknown. Day by day it’s getting better than the the day before. Today is and was a day of joy. I want to thank all of the amazing people that have been a part of this process with me, starting with the one and only Michelle. And let’s talk about my ride or die boy.. my number one man..my son RJ knows how to keep a smile on my face. My parents and siblings have been there through the thick and thin. There was more than a million tears cried over this year, but now they are all of joy. Love you guys. My friends and teammates, man y’all don’t understand just the little things you’ve done that have pulled me from darkness to the light. To the Steelers-there’s no better organization. Thank you for being family to me. The UPMC trainers and staff for getting me back on my feet. Steelers and Buckeye Nation-your prayers and love honestly keep me going. And to the fans everywhere, I feel your support honestly everyday. CAA-thank you guys constantly for giving me amazing advice and being the best agency in the world. And Iast, but not least, I have to give Jerome Howard and Mike Micca an extra thank you for dealing with my foolishness, excuses, pain, and joy everyday. These two are with me working everyday and I cant say thank you enough to these guys. Love you all thank you so much. #SHALIEVE
A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Dec 4, 2018 at 6:51pm PST
Throughout the rehab process, Shazier has expressed a desire to continue playing football. He started jogging for the first time since the injury Wednesday.
Shazier remains on the team’s PUP list. He’s watched tape and has been present at Steelers facilities the past few months.
