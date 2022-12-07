Ryan Shazier joins 'NFL Now' ahead of Ravens-Steelers in Week 14
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier joins 'NFL Now' ahead of Baltimore Ravens-Steelers in Week 14.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed a Tuesday report about the severity of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s foot injury when he met with reporters on Wednesday. Shanahan confirmed that Garoppolo does not need surgery to repair his fractured foot and did not suffer a Lisfranc injury or ligament damage when he was injured against the Dolphins [more]
Michael Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons at Notre Dame. He is expected to be the top tight end in the upcoming draft.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
Former Fairfield tight end Erick All is transferring from Michigan and has a list of three finalists.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on his foot as originally anticipated, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan clarified what this means for his potential return.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 14 including Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills
Looking at mock drafts for the Chicago Bears from the national perspective.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Tom E. Curran chats with Pro Football Talks Mike Florio about Bill Belichick's future in New England. How much patience will Robert Kraft have if the Patriots continue to regress, and would he seriously consider moving on from Belichick in the near future?
An important injury update to note regarding the AFC playoff picture:
The Eagles have discovered some additional offensive weapons while Dallas Goedert has been sidelined. By Reuben Frank