Ryan scores 18 to lead Chattanooga past VMI 71-64

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) -- Matt Ryan registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Chattanooga defeated VMI 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Maurice Commander had 15 points and six rebounds for Chattanooga (18-12, 9-8 Southern Conference). Trey Doomes added 13 points and seven rebounds. Ramon Vila had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Sean Conway had 15 points for the Keydets (8-22, 3-14). Kamdyn Curfman added 12 points. Louis Tang had six rebounds.

Travis Evee, the Keydets' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, scored only 6 points on 3-of-11 shooting. Garrett Gilkeson, who was second on the Keydets in scoring heading into the matchup with 11 points per game, was held to 4 points. He was 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Chattanooga defeated VMI 86-67 on Feb. 12. Chattanooga finishes out the regular season against UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday. VMI finishes out the regular season against Samford on the road on Saturday.

