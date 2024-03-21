Ryan Ridder lands Mercer job; still no moss growing under his coaching shoes

Ryan Ridder’s career arc continues on a northward trend, and his latest move has landed him in a decidedly new orbit.

After a three-year run at Tennessee-Martin — including 40 wins over the past two basketball seasons — Ridder is now the new head coach at Mercer University, where the Bears battle in the highly competitive Southern Conference.

“I pinch myself every day,” he said by phone this week.

The head-coaching path, so far, for the Father Lopez and Embry-Riddle grad: Four years at Daytona State, three at Bethune-Cookman, three at UT Martin, and now the new digs in Macon, Ga.

Ryan Ridder spent the past three seasons coaching the UT Martin Skyhawks in the Ohio Valley Conference.

While no coach can assume continued success and employment opportunities that reflect that success, Ridder definitely decided on the preferred path several years ago. No hard feelings, he basically told his father, but his hope was to coach at the highest level of NCAA basketball — Division I.

“He told me, ‘Don’t get me wrong, but my dream is to be a Division I head coach,’ ” recalls his father, Steve, who just completed his 35th season at Embry-Riddle, where he's stacked up 781 wins while competing in NAIA and NCAA Division II during his long tenure.

That became fully apparent about seven years ago when Ryan, coming off his fourth season of 20-plus wins at DSC, was courted by nearby Flagler College, one of ERAU’s D-II rivals. He was talking to his dad by phone while driving back from an interview at Flagler in St. Augustine. Bethune-Cookman, through former Athletic Director Lynn Thompson, had also reached out, and B-CU is a D-I program, so Ryan was preparing to possibly adjust his plans.

“I think I’m gonna talk to Lynn and his staff on the way back to town. What’s your thought,” Steve recalls Ryan telling him.

Steve Ridder

“I encouraged that because I always liked Lynn,” Steve says. “Now, all of a sudden, it’s 11:30 that night and Ryan is calling me to say he’s just now leaving the Bethune-Cookman campus. He said he had a blast.

“I just listened to his passion and enthusiasm about being a Division I head coach. That was a point in his life where he made up his mind, his pursuit was to be a Division I head coach.”

'Holy crap, I'm coaching at Mercer ...'

Ryan Ridder took over a B-CU program in 2017 that had been 35-61 the previous three years. In his three seasons, the Wildcats were 48-45, including a tie for the regular-season conference title in 2018.

At UT Martin, the Skyhawks had spent three previous seasons just below water: 16-17, 14-19 and 16-17. After a definite year of rough transition — 8-22 — the Skyhawks were 19-14 and 21-11 the past two seasons and the phone was ringing again.

“Last Tuesday was kinda the first time I talked to Mercer,” Ryan said this week. “I interviewed Wednesday, had a follow-up on Thursday, and by Friday we had a contract in place.”

The Bears aren’t in total rebuild mode, having finished a combined seven games under .500 over the past three seasons.

“They’ve got some good pieces there,” Ryan said. “Got some good infrastructure. The previous coach did a good job; it was probably just time for a change.”

Well, on paper it’s not a rebuild, but in reality, with the transfer portal and the bluebloods poaching top talent from mid-majors and below, today it seems every season is a rebuild. First orders of business, after all the meetings and introductions, is retention (keeping the players he’d most like to keep) and stocking a new roster, which he hopes will include some players he’d recently been recruiting to UT Martin.

“... Targeting the guys we’d actually signed and maybe they’ll have the opportunity to go to Mercer,” he said. “The third step is portal, high school, junior college, and add to the roster that way.”

At 39 and just six seasons into coaching D-1 basketball, the “old ways” aren’t as engrained as they are for some older coaches who are struggling with college athletics’ new ecosystem.

“You hear a lot of people complaining about the landscape of college basketball, but you know, it’s like any profession — you gotta be willing to adapt. The guys who are really successful, they find ways to combat it. It’s still coaching college basketball. I love it.

“I think, every day, ‘Holy crap, I’m coaching at Mercer University in the Southern Conference.’ We all have dreams and aspirations. I’m confident in my abilities to coach at a high level, but sometimes it’s not about if you can do the job, it’s about getting the opportunity. And I’ve been afforded some really good opportunities.”

Mapquest confirms: Macon is much closer than Martin

Ryan and his wife Jen, a Daytona Beach native, have three daughters between the ages of 1 and 5. By car, Macon is roughly seven hours closer to Ormond Beach than Martin, which is tucked away in northwestern Tennessee.

That, says Steve Ridder, was the first thing that popped in his head.

“Let’s start with it being less than five hours from home,” Steve said. “We get to see those grandkids more, and Jen is closer to her family, too.”

However, Ryan is doing something dad never elected to do — he’s leaving something successful in his mirror.

“At the same time, a little sad, because Martin is a nice little town, and they’ve gotten behind the basketball team as they’ve had a little success,” Steve said. “Ryan has gotten to be a bit of a rock star there , and that’s hard to give up.

“The community is small enough that everybody knows each other, and they’re just real people. It’s not easy to say, hey guys, we’re potentially leaving. So there are mixed feelings about it but this is his dream.”

That’s not to say dad isn’t also continuing to live his dream.

“I told him, ‘Your mom and I were fortunate enough to find a place where people cared about us.’ We hit the sweet spot in life,” Steve said. “I never looked back and said we could’ve taken a different route.”

