Ryan Reynolds posts sweet birthday tribute to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has posted a sweet tribute to his wife Blake Lively on her birthday.

The couple are known for posting humorous remarks to each other on social media, but Ryan shared a sweet message on Blake’s 36th birthday.

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," he wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of the Gossip Girl star.

"Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon," he added.

Lively is set to star in It Ends With Us, a movie adaption of Colleen Hoover's book of the same name, due to be released in February 2024.

Reynolds will return to play the Merc with a Mouth next year, teaming up with Hugh Jackman for Deadpool 3, which will also feature The Crown star Emma Corrin.

Corrin recently revealed that they had plenty of homework to do ahead of their first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying they had a "debrief."

"Hands up, I'm not a Marvel person. I've watched Spider-Man and Black Panther . I was like, 'Look, you're gonna have to debrief me into this'," they said.

"It's such an intricate world. There's so much to it, it's an absolute mind-f**k. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person's dead… it's amazing," they continued.

"I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It's a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool , because I love the fact that it's self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings."

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming on Disney+. Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has a release date of May 3, 2024.

