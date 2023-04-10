Ryan Reynolds celebrates Ben Foster’s last-gasp penalty save in dramatic Wrexham win

Ryan Reynolds, front, and co-owner Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham’s victory (Reuters)

Ryan Reynolds was in attendance to celebrate Wrexham’s dramatic victory over National League rivals Notts County on Easter Monday, as the Hollywood actor’s club took another step towards promotion.

Wrexham’s former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster made a crucial penalty save in the 97th minute of the match to deny Cedwyn Scott from the spot and spark bedlam at the Racecourse Ground.

Co-owners Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney were among them and were pictured punching the air in celebration as Foster secured a vital victory.

The win leaves Wrexham three points clear of County with a game in hand, and on the verge of a return to the Football League for the first time since relegation from League Two in 2008.

SCENES 😳@Wrexham_AFC's Ben Foster comes up BIG to save @Official_NCFC's last-minute penalty 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/n4ZBSMCrF5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 10, 2023

More to follow...