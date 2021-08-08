Ryan Reynolds: Blake Lively Helped on ‘Deadpool,’ but Industry ‘Sexism’ Keeps Her from Being Recognized

Ryan Reynolds is back in the spotlight as the star of the upcoming video-game sci-fi comedy “Free Guy,” out in theaters on Friday, August 13 from director Shawn Levy. Inevitably as the actor makes press rounds, questions surrounding “Deadpool,” that film’s sequel, and the upcoming, now-in-development “Deadpool 3” have surfaced. And Reynolds, in an interview with SirusXM (via Insider), said that one of the secrets to his success as a writer (he’s a credited one on “Deadpool 2”) is his wife, Blake Lively, even if she doesn’t get recognition.

“She’s helped me so much in ‘Deadpool,’ all kinds of movies that have been big successes,” said Reynolds, who called Lively a “really talented, multihyphenate kind of person.”

He added that his best contributions as a writer to projects often come from Lively. “There’s a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake; Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say] ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible,'” Reynolds said.

As Reynolds explained, "I write on a lot of my movies. It's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I'm credited, sometimes I'm not."

Reynolds added that he often tells directors and producers about Lively’s work on the scripts, but the credit ends up going to him. “Maybe it’s cause there’s inherent sexism in the business,” Reynolds said. “I will say that a lot of times, ‘She wrote that, Blake wrote that not me. That was her.’ And it’s like, they still, later on, repeat the story as ‘I wrote it.'”

As for “Deadpool 3,” Reynolds told Collider there’s a good chance the irreverent superhero comedy sequel will start filming next year. “The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that. I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape. What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.” Marvel has yet to announce a director or release date for the film.

