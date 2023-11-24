Ryan Reaves gets first goal as a Maple Leaf after three straight healthy scratches

The controversial Toronto Maple Leafs' enforcer appeared on the score sheet for the first time since signing with the team as a free agent.

When Ryan Reaves scored in the second period of Friday's matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks, it was the first time he'd made a positive offensive impact in a while.

Ryan Reaves has collected the first point of his Maple Leafs tenure. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

The second-period tally was the big winger's first time lighting the lamp since March 25, and his first point since April 3. Reaves had played 25 NHL games — including playoff action — without even being on the ice for a goal before poking one past Arvid Söderblom.

While Reaves is an enforcer who's not expected to make much of an impact, coach Sheldon Keefe appeared to have tired of the way Toronto was continually losing his minutes prior to Friday — making him a healthy scratch in three consecutive games.

During that time, the Maple Leafs' fourth line of Noah Gregor, David Kämpf, and Bobby McMann outscored opponents 2-0 at 5v5, but they were outshot 10-8 with a 37.82% expected goal rate. Keefe decided to give Reaves another shot on Friday after praising his professionalism while sitting out.

Ryan Reaves back in for the Leafs after sitting three games



Keefe, yesterday: "He is an important part of our team. He is a presence around our room. He is continuing to keep a good attitude, which we have loved. A professional all the way through"



Bobby McMann is out@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 24, 2023

Where the Maple Leafs go from here with Reaves is unclear, as one goal doesn't move the needle much.

In the opening weeks of the season the 36-year-old played every game, sometimes riding the pine later in tight contests. He played fewer than five minutes in two of his three previous games before Friday — each of which went to overtime.

At this point, the Maple Leafs appear to be comfortable scratching Reaves at times and deploying him in specific matchups instead of feeling the need to play him every night. That's probably a positive for the team as there have been times when his minutes have dragged Toronto down.

It will be intriguing to see if a confidence boost from the slump-busting effort helps jumpstart Reaves to some degree, but the Maple Leafs probably shouldn't get their hopes up. If anything, Friday's performance might make a better case that Toronto should use him occasionally when he's well-rested as opposed to evidence the team needs to make him an every-game lineup staple again.