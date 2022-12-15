Ryan Ramczyk, Wil Lutz upgraded on Week 15 Saints injury report vs. Falcons

Here’s your updated New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 15. The Saints upgraded three players after Thursday’s practice session, with each of them participating fully after being limited earlier in the week: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and kicker Wil Lutz (illness) each saw a full day’s work. But a host of other Saints players were limited or sitting out altogether due to injuries.

As for this week’s opponent: the Atlanta Falcons were without running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who was given a veteran’s rest day, while wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness) and offensive guard Chuma Edoga (knee) were non-participants. Here’s the updated Week 15 injury report:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status QB Marcus Mariota (knee) DNP (IR) DNP (IR) Out (injured reserve) G Chuma Edoga (knee) DNP DNP WR KhaDarel Hodge (illness) N/A DNP RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) N/A DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LB Zack Baun (ankle) DNP DNP S J.T. Gray (hamstring) Limited Full RB Mark Ingram II (knee) DNP (IR) DNP (IR) Out (injured reserve) TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) Limited Limited DE Cameron Jordan (foot) Limited Limited CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited Limited K Wil Lutz (illness) DNP Full RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee) Limited Full TE Adam Trautman (ankle) Limited Limited DE Payton Turner (ankle) Limited Limited RB Dwayne Washington (illness) DNP DNP LB Pete Werner (ankle) Limited Limited S P.J. Williams (knee) DNP DNP

