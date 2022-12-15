Ryan Ramczyk, Wil Lutz upgraded on Week 15 Saints injury report vs. Falcons
Here’s your updated New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 15. The Saints upgraded three players after Thursday’s practice session, with each of them participating fully after being limited earlier in the week: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and kicker Wil Lutz (illness) each saw a full day’s work. But a host of other Saints players were limited or sitting out altogether due to injuries.
As for this week’s opponent: the Atlanta Falcons were without running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who was given a veteran’s rest day, while wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness) and offensive guard Chuma Edoga (knee) were non-participants. Here’s the updated Week 15 injury report:
Atlanta Falcons injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
QB Marcus Mariota (knee)
DNP (IR)
DNP (IR)
Out (injured reserve)
G Chuma Edoga (knee)
DNP
DNP
WR KhaDarel Hodge (illness)
N/A
DNP
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)
N/A
DNP
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
LB Zack Baun (ankle)
DNP
DNP
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
Limited
Full
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
DNP (IR)
DNP (IR)
Out (injured reserve)
TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)
Limited
Limited
DE Cameron Jordan (foot)
Limited
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
Limited
K Wil Lutz (illness)
DNP
Full
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)
Limited
Full
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
Limited
Limited
DE Payton Turner (ankle)
Limited
Limited
RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
DNP
DNP
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
Limited
Limited
S P.J. Williams (knee)
DNP
DNP