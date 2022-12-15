Ryan Ramczyk, Wil Lutz upgraded on Week 15 Saints injury report vs. Falcons

John Sigler
·1 min read

Here’s your updated New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 15. The Saints upgraded three players after Thursday’s practice session, with each of them participating fully after being limited earlier in the week: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and kicker Wil Lutz (illness) each saw a full day’s work. But a host of other Saints players were limited or sitting out altogether due to injuries.

As for this week’s opponent: the Atlanta Falcons were without running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who was given a veteran’s rest day, while wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness) and offensive guard Chuma Edoga (knee) were non-participants. Here’s the updated Week 15 injury report:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

QB Marcus Mariota (knee)

DNP (IR)

DNP (IR)

Out (injured reserve)

G Chuma Edoga (knee)

DNP

DNP

WR KhaDarel Hodge (illness)

N/A

DNP

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

N/A

DNP

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LB Zack Baun (ankle)

DNP

DNP

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

Limited

Full

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

DNP (IR)

DNP (IR)

Out (injured reserve)

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)

Limited

Limited

DE Cameron Jordan (foot)

Limited

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

Limited

K Wil Lutz (illness)

DNP

Full

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)

Limited

Full

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

Limited

Limited

DE Payton Turner (ankle)

Limited

Limited

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

DNP

DNP

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

Limited

Limited

S P.J. Williams (knee)

DNP

DNP

 

