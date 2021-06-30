The Saints may be holding a quarterback competition at training camp, but there’s no question as to who will help anchor the club’s offensive line for the foreseeable future.

According to multiple reports, New Orleans has agreed to terms with offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk on a five-year extension that keeps him under contract through 2026.

Ramczyk has started all but one regular-season game for the Saints since they selected him at No. 32 overall in 2017. He was entering the last year of his rookie deal after New Orleans exercised his fifth-year option last spring.

NFL Network and ESPN currently report two different contact figures, but both would make Ramczyk the highest-paid right tackle in football. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the deal is worth $90 million with $60 million guaranteed. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the deal is for $96 million, which averages out to $19.2 million a year.

Ramczyk played his college ball at Wisconsin. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and received second-team All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2020.

Ryan Ramczyk, Saints agree to terms on five-year extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk