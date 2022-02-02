Ryan Ramczyk recently had knee surgery

Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will be doing some rehab work to kick off his offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ramczyk recently had knee surgery. Ramczyk missed most of the second half of the season with a knee injury.

He was able to return to action in the final weekend and played 68 snaps in the Saints’ win over the Falcons, but New Orleans failed to advance to the playoffs.

Per the report, the surgery is a cleanup procedure meant to correct the issue that kept Ramczyk out of the lineup. It’s described as minor, which suggests that the veteran should be ready to go for the team’s offseason work.

