Ryan Ramczyk: I’m close to being the player I want to be

Ryan Ramczyk‘s remarkable football journey added another chapter on Wednesday when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $90 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid right tackle in the league.

While speaking with reporters after the announcement of the deal, Ramczyk said he thinks that journey can continue on an upward trajectory. Ramczyk’s answer came to a question about whether he’s become the player he wanted to be when he entered the NFL.

“I think I’m close,” Ramczyk said, via the team’s website. “I think I’m in the neighborhood, but there’s always room for improvement. I’ve said it before: You go out and you play an NFL game, you’re never going to play a perfect game. But you’re always striving for the perfect game. So there’s always room to improve.”

The Saints are obviously happy with the player that Ramczyk has been over his first four seasons. They’ll be even happier about their decision to sign him to an extension if the next years are even better ones.

