Ryan Ramczyk, Josh Andrews upgraded on Week 11 Saints injury report vs. Rams

Here’s the updated New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of their Week 11 game with the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, but there isn’t much good news. The Saints upgraded two of their offensive linemen to limited participation after right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and center Josh Andrews were both inactive earlier this week due to an illness.

But a small crowd of Saints starters and key backups are still not practicing due to injuries, including defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Pete Werner, left guard Andrus Peat, and left tackle James Hurst.

We’re still waiting on word from Rams practice out on the West Coast, but we know starting quarterback Matthew Stafford returned to work this week while navigating the league’s concussion protocol. In the meantime, here’s what we learned from the Saints:

Los Angeles Rams injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Brian Allen (thumb) DNP NT Greg Gaines (elbow) Limited LB Travin Howard (hip) DNP DT A’Shawn Robinson (illness) DNP QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) Full QB John Wolford (neck) DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Josh Andrews (illness) DNP Limited DE Marcus Davenport (calf) DNP DNP S J.T. Gray (hamstring) DNP TBA LT James Hurst (concussion) DNP DNP RB Mark Ingram II (knee) DNP DNP DE Cameron Jordan (eye) DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DNP S Marcus Maye (abdomen) Limited Limited LG Andrus Peat (triceps) DNP DNP RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness) DNP Limited DT Malcolm Roach (ankle) Limited Limited LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP DNP

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire