Ryan Ramczyk, Josh Andrews upgraded on Week 11 Saints injury report vs. Rams
Here’s the updated New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of their Week 11 game with the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, but there isn’t much good news. The Saints upgraded two of their offensive linemen to limited participation after right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and center Josh Andrews were both inactive earlier this week due to an illness.
But a small crowd of Saints starters and key backups are still not practicing due to injuries, including defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Pete Werner, left guard Andrus Peat, and left tackle James Hurst.
We’re still waiting on word from Rams practice out on the West Coast, but we know starting quarterback Matthew Stafford returned to work this week while navigating the league’s concussion protocol. In the meantime, here’s what we learned from the Saints:
Los Angeles Rams injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Brian Allen (thumb)
DNP
NT Greg Gaines (elbow)
Limited
LB Travin Howard (hip)
DNP
DT A’Shawn Robinson (illness)
DNP
QB Matthew Stafford (concussion)
Full
QB John Wolford (neck)
DNP
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Josh Andrews (illness)
DNP
Limited
DE Marcus Davenport (calf)
DNP
DNP
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
DNP
TBA
LT James Hurst (concussion)
DNP
DNP
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
DNP
DNP
DE Cameron Jordan (eye)
DNP
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
DNP
S Marcus Maye (abdomen)
Limited
Limited
LG Andrus Peat (triceps)
DNP
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)
DNP
Limited
DT Malcolm Roach (ankle)
Limited
Limited
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
DNP
DNP