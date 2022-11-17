Ryan Ramczyk, Josh Andrews upgraded on Week 11 Saints injury report vs. Rams

Breaking news:

Dylan Sanders
·1 min read

Here’s the updated New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of their Week 11 game with the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, but there isn’t much good news. The Saints upgraded two of their offensive linemen to limited participation after right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and center Josh Andrews were both inactive earlier this week due to an illness.

But a small crowd of Saints starters and key backups are still not practicing due to injuries, including defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Pete Werner, left guard Andrus Peat, and left tackle James Hurst.

We’re still waiting on word from Rams practice out on the West Coast, but we know starting quarterback Matthew Stafford returned to work this week while navigating the league’s concussion protocol. In the meantime, here’s what we learned from the Saints:

Los Angeles Rams injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Brian Allen (thumb)

DNP

NT Greg Gaines (elbow)

Limited

LB Travin Howard (hip)

DNP

DT A’Shawn Robinson (illness)

DNP

QB Matthew Stafford (concussion)

Full

QB John Wolford (neck)

DNP

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Josh Andrews (illness)

DNP

Limited

DE Marcus Davenport (calf)

DNP

DNP

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

DNP

TBA

LT James Hurst (concussion)

DNP

DNP

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

DNP

DNP

DE Cameron Jordan (eye)

DNP

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

DNP

S Marcus Maye (abdomen)

Limited

Limited

LG Andrus Peat (triceps)

DNP

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)

DNP

Limited

DT Malcolm Roach (ankle)

Limited

Limited

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

DNP

DNP

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

