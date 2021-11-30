Ryan Ramczyk downgraded on updated Saints-Cowboys injury report

There was just one change to Tuesday’s update for the New Orelans Saints injury report: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk was downgraded to non-participant status with a knee injury, which has kept him out of their last two games. With left tackle Terron Armstead also not practicing and rookie draft pick Landon Young out for the season with a foot injury, the Saints could be starting James Hurst at left tackle with veteran backup Jordan Mills on the right side.

Defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon also did not practice due to injuries, as did linebacker Kaden Elliss. Star running back Alvin Kamara remained a limited participant.

Meanwhile, three of the four Dallas Cowboys listed on the injury report were full participants — only wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was held out due to an injury. Here’s everything we learned from Tuesday’s injury report:

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle) DNP DNP DE Tarell Basham (chest) Limited Full RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) Full Full WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion) Full Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring) DNP DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) DNP DNP DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) DNP DNP LT Terron Armstead (knee) DNP DNP RB Alvin Kamara (knee) Limited Limited RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) Limited DNP RB Mark Ingram (knee) Full Full QB Taysom Hill (foot) Full Full CB Paulson Adebo (concussion) Full Full LB Andrew Doweel (concussion) Full Full

