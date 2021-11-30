Ryan Ramczyk downgraded on updated Saints-Cowboys injury report
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
There was just one change to Tuesday’s update for the New Orelans Saints injury report: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk was downgraded to non-participant status with a knee injury, which has kept him out of their last two games. With left tackle Terron Armstead also not practicing and rookie draft pick Landon Young out for the season with a foot injury, the Saints could be starting James Hurst at left tackle with veteran backup Jordan Mills on the right side.
Defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon also did not practice due to injuries, as did linebacker Kaden Elliss. Star running back Alvin Kamara remained a limited participant.
Meanwhile, three of the four Dallas Cowboys listed on the injury report were full participants — only wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was held out due to an injury. Here’s everything we learned from Tuesday’s injury report:
Dallas Cowboys injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DE Tarell Basham (chest)
Limited
Full
RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)
Full
Full
WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion)
Full
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)
DNP
DNP
LT Terron Armstead (knee)
DNP
DNP
RB Alvin Kamara (knee)
Limited
Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
Limited
DNP
RB Mark Ingram (knee)
Full
Full
QB Taysom Hill (foot)
Full
Full
CB Paulson Adebo (concussion)
Full
Full
LB Andrew Doweel (concussion)
Full
Full
1
1