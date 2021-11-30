  • Oops!
Ryan Ramczyk downgraded on updated Saints-Cowboys injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read
There was just one change to Tuesday’s update for the New Orelans Saints injury report: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk was downgraded to non-participant status with a knee injury, which has kept him out of their last two games. With left tackle Terron Armstead also not practicing and rookie draft pick Landon Young out for the season with a foot injury, the Saints could be starting James Hurst at left tackle with veteran backup Jordan Mills on the right side.

Defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon also did not practice due to injuries, as did linebacker Kaden Elliss. Star running back Alvin Kamara remained a limited participant.

Meanwhile, three of the four Dallas Cowboys listed on the injury report were full participants — only wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was held out due to an injury. Here’s everything we learned from Tuesday’s injury report:

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DE Tarell Basham (chest)

Limited

Full

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

Full

Full

WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion)

Full

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

DNP

DNP

LT Terron Armstead (knee)

DNP

DNP

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

Limited

Limited

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

Limited

DNP

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

Full

Full

QB Taysom Hill (foot)

Full

Full

CB Paulson Adebo (concussion)

Full

Full

LB Andrew Doweel (concussion)

Full

Full

1

1

