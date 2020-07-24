Ryan Preece walks away from vicious crash at Kansas

Ryan Preece walked away from a vicious crash that brought out the red flag with 85 laps left in Thursday night’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

The incident started when Christopher Bell and Ryan Newman made contact on the backstretch and Bell hit the wall and came back down in front of Preece, sending Preece’s car nearly head-on into the inside SAFER barrier on the backstretch. The contact lifted Preece’s car and it spun in the air. It briefly was perpendicular to the wall and landed on all four tires.

“I’m alright,” Preece told NBCSN after exiting the infield care center. “Just ready for this year to turn around.”

