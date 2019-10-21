Ryan Preece finishes 12th at Kansas Speedway

Ryan Preece placed 12th in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, adding 25 points to his season total.

Preece now sits at 449 points on the season.

Denny Hamlin brought home the win in the race, with Chase Elliott finishing second, and Kyle Busch placing third. Kurt Busch brought home fourth place, followed by William Byron to round out the top five.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hamlin has advanced to the next round of the Cup Series playoffs.

Joey Logano came away victorious in Stage 1, and Hamlin finished out front in Stage 2.

Preece qualified in 28th position at 174.870 mph. He still is looking for career win No. 1, but owns one top-five finish and three finishes in the top 10.

Preece battled 39 other cars in the field and the race endured seven cautions and 32 caution laps. There were 15 lead changes before the checkered flag.

Toyota added 40 points to its season totals with Hamlin’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1167 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1127. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1093 points on the season.

Ryan Preece Driver Page | Get Ryan Preece Gear | Race Center