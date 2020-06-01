Ryan Preece drives No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro to 12th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Ryan Preece finished 12th in the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday after heading into the race with an average finish position of 27.4.

Preece’s result added 25 points to his season total.

Preece started in 33rd position. The third-year driver has collected one top-five and three top-10 finishes in his career.

Sunday marked Preece’s second career start at Bristol Motor Speedway. He’s completed both of those races, but has not had a top-10 finish at the track.

The Berlin, Connecticut native began the race four spots behind his career mark of 28.9, but finished 17 places ahead of his career average of 29.1.

Preece raced against 40 other drivers on the way to his 12th-place finish. The race endured 17 cautions and 102 caution laps. There were 21 lead changes.

Brad Keselowski secured the win in the race, and Clint Bowyer finished second. Jimmie Johnson crossed the finish line third, Kyle Busch secured fourth, and Erik Jones grabbed the No. 5 spot.

Chase Elliott got off to a great start in the race, winning Stages 1 and 2, but couldn’t hang on to secure the race victory.

