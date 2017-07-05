Ryan Preece to drive two Xfinity races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing

Ryan Preece, the latest member to join the Joe Gibbs Racing stable, will make his JGR debut in the July 15 NASCAR Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, driving the JGR No. 20 Toyota Camry.

A native of Berlin, Connecticut, the 26-year-old Preece has signed to drive in two Xfinity races for JGR this season: at New Hampshire and July 29 at Iowa Speedway.

Preece has been racing full-time this season in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. In four starts, he already has two wins.

Overall, Preece has 17 NWMT wins, 61 top-5 and 87 top-10 finishes. He also was the NWMT champion in 2013. He also has three wins in the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour.

He also has 36 prior Xfinity starts from 2013 through 2016, with his best finish being 10th at Darlington last September. He also has five Cup starts on his resume.

“I am looking forward to being a part of the 20 team and having a winning car,” Preece said in a media release. “Now I need to put in the time, the effort, the work and get it done. I’m very excited.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski