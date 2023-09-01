Ryan Preece cleared to race at Darlington Raceway this weekend

Ryan Preece has been cleared to race in this weekend‘s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway after his crash at Daytona International Speedway last weekend, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Friday.

Preece barrel-rolled down the back straightaway at Lap 155 of Saturday night‘s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, tumbling 10 times before coming to a rest on his wheels. Preece exited the No. 41 Ford under his own power with assistance from safety workers and was kept overnight at Halifax Medical Center for further evaluation before being released the next morning.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are set to begin with Sunday‘s Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). Preece finished 15th at the 1.366-mile oval earlier this season. Preece did not qualify for the playoffs and enters 26th in the points standings.

The Connecticut native returned to full-time Cup Series action this season for the first time since 2021. He spent three seasons driving for JTG Daugherty Racing before the organization scaled back to one car for the 2022 season. Preece joined SHR during that offseason and served as the program‘s simulation driver until the team opted to put him into the No. 41 Ford this year.

Preece scored his best finish of the year in the July 30 race at Richmond Raceway, where he finished fifth. He also scored a Busch Light Pole Award in the spring race at Martinsville Speedway.