Ryan Poles thinks Bears 'negotiated well' with David Montgomery

Ryan Poles spoke candidly with the media from his and the Chicago Bears' perspective surrounding their negotiations with running back David Montgomery.

In the end, the Bears were surprised he signed with the Detroit Lions.

"I would just kind of sum it up by saying players do have a choice," Poles said. "I thought we communicated well, I thought we negotiated well. At the same time, you don’t always know what’s going on in the background, but I thought we did a good job, we were transparent, we were organized and it just, it didn’t happen."

It did not happen. Montgomery opted for a three-year deal worth $18 million with NFC North rival Detroit Lions. There, he will join De'Andre Swift in one of last season's most dynamic backfields.

From Poles' speaking, it's fair to assume the Bears offered Montgomery but he wasn't moved enough by the offer to take it. The Bears drafted Montgomery in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Iowa State. Then, Ryan Pace was the general manager.

Montgomery spent four seasons in Chicago, racking up over 3,600 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. He became a fan-favorite during his time, known for his violent and persistent rushing style. During his final season in college, he led the NCAA in broken tackles.

Shortly after news broke of Montgomery's decision to sign with the Detroit Lions, the Bears quickly signed Travis Homer. Homer is a veteran backup who spent the last four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Following Homer's signing, the Bears solidified their backfield by agreeing to terms with Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman. Foreman took over Christian McCaffrey's post when the Panthers dealt him to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of last season.

Throughout last season, Foreman rushed for 914 yards and four touchdowns, despite playing in 35 percent of offensive snaps over the season. Foreman said he plans to vie for the starting running back spot with the Bears.

Foreman will likely split time with Khalil Herbert, who posted an outstanding sophomore season alongside Montgomery last year. Trestan Ebner is also in the Bears' running back room.

Montgomery is a tough goodbye, especially since the Bears will now see him twice per year in NFC North bouts. The move ultimately points to trust in Herbert and Foreman along with Justin Fields and his ability to move the football through the air.

Last season, the Bears led the NFL on the ground in total yards and yards per game. They shattered their franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season. Their offense heavily relied on the ground game.

Next season surely won't say the same.

