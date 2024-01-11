Ryan Poles: Jaylon Johnson's not going anywhere

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles did not commit to quarterback Justin Fields' return to the team during a Wednesday press conference, but he was more definitive about another player.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson's future with the Bears has been up in the air for some time as he requested a trade during the season and then said near the end of the year that he can't see himself playing for any other team. During an appearance on 670 The Score this week, Johnson said that he expects a new contract is "going to get done" and Poles sent the same message Wednesday.

“Jaylon’s not going to go anywhere and we’ll work through it to get something done. . . . “We have really good communication," Poles said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. "The big thing was just kind of take a break here after the season and then we’ll start talks again. I feel really good about that situation.”

Johnson has started all 53 games he's played since being drafted in the second round in 2020. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl after recording 36 tackles, four interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a forced fumble this season.