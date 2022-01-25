Ryan Poles expected to choose Bears, Vikings now pursuing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as next GM

Top general manager candidate Ryan Poles, the Kansas City Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel, is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears over the Minnesota Vikings. That now leaves Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the frontrunner to land the job with the Vikings.

News broke on Tuesday that the Bears were expected to hire Poles as their next GM, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Rapoport followed up by saying the Vikings are “now expected to hire” Adofo-Mensah considering he was the only other finalist opposite of Poles in their search. Assuming everything goes according to plan, it would appear as if the Vikings’ search might finally be nearing an end.

The #Vikings are now expected to work to hire #Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, sources say. He’s the final finalist and they have been interviewing him again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf explained that the next GM would have a say in who gets hired as the team’s next head coach.

If Adofo-Mensah is indeed the choice, it’ll be interesting to see who he ultimately decides to bring along for the ride in Minnesota.

List