Ryan Poles: We expect Montez Sweat to help elevate our defense

The Bears formally announced they've acquired defensive end Montez Sweat on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago sent Washington a 2024 second-round pick to complete the deal.

"Montez is a huge addition to our team," General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. "He is not only a great player but a great person. We expect him to help elevate our defense."

Sweat has recorded 6.5 sacks so far this season, including one in each of the last two games. He also has 10 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.

The No. 26 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Sweat has 35.5 career sacks in 67 games.

As a corresponding move, the Bears have waived defensive end Khalid Kareem. Chicago also released cornerback Joejuan Williams from the practice squad, theoretically clearing the way for Kareem to return to Chicago on the unit.