Ryan Poles bids farewell to Chase Claypool: ‘I wish him luck'

Ryan Poles hopped on ESPN 1000 ahead of the Bears Thursday night game against the Commanders to talk about the team. He broached the subject of Chase Claypool, too.

“You’re always disappointed in the situation and it’s definitely something I take ownership of," Poles said. "Last year in the situation we were in, we wanted to add another receiver to the offense, not only to help us be more productive but also to help Justin take the next step.

"The right thought process was there and I feel comfortable with that. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out and we were hoping for him to be a little bit more productive and be someone that could help us take it to the next level.

"I wish him luck."

Clearly, the Bears are ready to move on from Claypool. That was evident already, considering the team has and will make him a healthy inactive for two straight games against the Broncos and Thursday against the Commanders.

They've also asked him not to attend both the Broncos and Commanders games. The Bears announced he would not be in the team's building during the week of practice heading into Thursday's game.

The Bears traded --- what ended up becoming on account of a forfeiture --- the No. 32 pick in the 2023 NFL draft for Claypool. Unfortunately, he didn't live up to expectations in the first 10 games he played in a Bears uniform, catching 10 passes for 140 yards.

He came in with higher expectations for his first full season with the team. But again, he couldn't live up to them. Claypool caused a stir after clearly not putting forth any effort against the Packers during their Week 1 contest.

What likely ended up becoming the coup de grâce for Claypool was the comments he made heading into their game against the Denver Broncos last Sunday. When asked if the Bears are using him effectively in the offense, he shook his head and said "No."

It's a receipt to be held against Poles and the front office for a dead-end trade that will likely end with an inevitable release soon.

