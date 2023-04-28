Ryan Poles: Bears had another team interested in No. 9 pick trade

Poles: Bears had another team interested in No. 9 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Leading up to Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft, the Bears were one of the favorites to trade down in the draft if they could find a suitor. Sure enough, that’s how things played out, however the exact way in which they played out was a little surprising.

The Bears ultimately only moved one spot back in a swap with the Philadelphia Eagles. The price for the Eagles to trade up was just a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft. It was far from a hefty price, and had some folks wondering if Ryan Poles could’ve gotten more. Others wondered why the Eagles would pay anything at all if they knew the Bears were out on Jalen Carter, the player they had their eyes on.

According to Poles, more than one team had their eyes on the No. 9 pick. Poles said talks never got “too heated up” with mystery Team B, but it’s possible that’s because the Bears weren’t interested in moving too far back.

“I wasn’t going to take the chance to miss on Darnell (Wright),” Poles said. “We had a good sense of it, so we were good with it.”

The Bears clearly had Wright’s name circled on their draft board, so it was worth it to take a lesser return in a small trade back. If they traded further down the board to chase a bigger haul, then missed the opportunity to draft Wright, the Bears likely would’ve been left with a bad taste in their mouth. And if the Bears had traded back more than five picks, they could’ve been left without an offensive tackle at all. After the Bears drafted Wright, Peter Skoronski went to the Titans one pick later. The Steelers drafted Broderick Jones at No. 14. Just like that, all the offensive tackles with a consensus first-round grade were gone.

“I had a really good sense that Darnell would be at risk to be gone,” Poles said.

When a team is convicted about a player, they should do what it takes to bring him in house. The Bears did the right thing to take a smaller return to ensure they got their guy.

