Ryan Poehling with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ryan Poehling (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/13/2021
Ryan Poehling (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/13/2021
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Nov. 11, 2021.
Reviewers love this color-blocked top so much, they're buying it in multiples.
Saturday went well for every major College Football Playoff contender but one: Oklahoma. Florida, on the other hand, had to squeak by FCS foe Samford.
Valerie Loureda was ecstatic to get back into the win column – and danced in celebration to show it.
Jim Furyk started the day three shots back but will take a two-shot lead into the final round.
Penn State Twitter was an unpleasant place to be for James Franklin after a loss to Michigan, 4th loss in 5 games
Jon Rahm will not bid for a second Race to Dubai crown next week. The world No 1’s late withdrawal makes it yet more likely that America will underline their current dominance in the sport by celebrating their first ever European Tour order of merit winner.
Via his personal Twitter account, Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly announces end to playing career.
As the NFL inches toward a potential 10-figure reckoning in St. Louis, an important chunk of legalese has come to light. Last month, owners learned that Rams owner Stan Kroenke is thinking about challenging the indemnity language that supposedly puts him on the hook for the full and complete legal consequences arising from the relocation [more]
In the 21-page lawsuit filed by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, Gruden does what plaintiffs in civil cases often do. He has advanced every potential legal theory that the facts and circumstances may support. As expected, Gruden leads with a claim for intentional interference with contractual relations. Gruden [more]
The Lakers were expected to be the Warriors' chief rival in competing for a championship, but these teams appear to be headed in opposite directions.
Cleveland at New England prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 10 of the NFL season, Sunday, November 14
Buddy Hield has connected on more 3-pointers through his first 400 games than any player in NBA history.
What are some things we took away from Ohio State's scoring barrage vs. Purdue.
Steph just knew his last 3-pointer of Friday night's win was going to fall.
The Briton rallied after being excluded from qualifying and demoted to the back after his Mercedes failed to meet technical regulations
Ja Morant is becoming a young rival of the Warriors, but has respect for the uncanny chemistry between Steph and Draymond.
Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez were immediately transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons after UFC Fight Night 197.
Friends for a long time, Landry sent OBJ a message on social media upon news of the former Browns receiver signing with the Rams:
The winter will tell the full story of who’s pushing their chips in and who’s folding for 2022. Yet there’s no reason we can’t get ahead of it.