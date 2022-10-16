Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

  • Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (26) for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    1/8

    Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

    Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (26) for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with his teammates after he ran in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    2/8

    Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with his teammates after he ran in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) makes a touchdown catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Darious Williams (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    3/8

    Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) makes a touchdown catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Darious Williams (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (26) is called for pass interference against Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    4/8

    Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

    Jacksonville Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (26) is called for pass interference against Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
  • Indianapolis Colts' Parris Campbell dives in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    5/8

    Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

    Indianapolis Colts' Parris Campbell dives in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
  • Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars' Arden Key and Travon Walker during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    6/8

    Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

    Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars' Arden Key and Travon Walker during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    7/8

    Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

    Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    8/8

    Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27

    Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (26) for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with his teammates after he ran in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) makes a touchdown catch against Jacksonville Jaguars' Darious Williams (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Jacksonville Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (26) is called for pass interference against Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts' Parris Campbell dives in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars' Arden Key and Travon Walker during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
·3 min read

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds to play Sunday, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The victory ends Indy's two-game skid against their AFC South rival and marks the third time this season Ryan has led the Colts (3-2-1) to a come-from-behind victory.

It's the fifth straight loss in Indy for the Jaguars (2-4). The home team has won 11 straight in this series.

Ryan followed a completely different script in this game than he had the previous five games. Instead of relying on the ground game, the Colts asked the 15-year veteran to lean heavily on short, quick throws and it worked. He finished with a franchise record 42 completions on 58 attempts with three touchdowns and 389 yards - passing Dan Marino for seventh on the NFL's career list for yards passing.

Marino retired with a then league record 61,361 yards. Ryan has 61,499 after completing his 45th career game-winning drive.

It sure wasn't easy - even after the Colts snapped a touchdown drought that stretched from the third quarter of Week 4 until just before halftime Sunday when Ryan found Parris Campbell on a 4-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 14-10.

Nor after Trevor Lawrence took advantage of two defensive penalties and burned more than 10 minutes on a methodical, 18-play drive capped by a 4-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk to give the Jags a 27-26 lead. The 2-point conversion pass failed.

But Ryan got one more chance - and delivered yet again by marching the Colts into field-goal position before throwing deep to Pierce on third-and-3. Pierce wrestled the ball away from a defender near the goal line and got into the end zone to win it.

Lawrence was 20 of 22 with 163 yards and one score while running for two TDs.

STAT PACK

Jaguars: The Jags rushed for 150 yards in the first half against a defense allowing just 96.6 yards per game. They finished with 243. ... Lawrence was sacked four times after being sacked only six times in the first five games. ... Travis Etienne Jr. had 10 carries for 86 yards including a career best 48-yard run early. ... JaMycal Hasty scored on a 61-yard run on his second carry of the season.

Colts: Deon Jackson had 12 carries for 42 yards and 10 catches for 79 yards. ... Campbell caught seven passes for 57 yards and his 4-yard TD catch with 2:06 left in the first half ended the drought at 110 minutes, 20 seconds. ... Michael Pittman Jr. had 134 yards on a career-high 13 receptions. ... Pierce had three receptions for 49 yards.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: Host the New York Giants next Sunday.

Colts: Head to Tennessee next Sunday for the fifth of six division games.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Colts will be missing top 2 running backs against Jaguars

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday they will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday's key AFC South battle against Jacksonville. Taylor, last year's NFL rushing champion, will miss his second straight game with an injured ankle. Hines entered the concussion protocol since wobbling off the field early in last Thursday's victory at Denver.

  • Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 on Sunday. Two of Burrow's touchdown tosses went to Ja'Marr Chase - just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU. The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left - a play in which the star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu.

  • Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, the surprising Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and New York won its third straight with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL's longest active drought.

  • Pacers waive 3 to bring roster to 15 players

    The Pacers have 15 players and two two-way players on their roster, the league max with the season set to start Wednesday.

  • Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson records 3 points, shines in season debut

    Jason Dickinson scored a goal and added two primary assists in his Blackhawks debut, which ended in a 5-2 win over San Jose on Saturday.

  • Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase team to lead Bengals over Saints

    Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were back at it in Louisiana

  • This Week on Crypto Twitter: $100 Million Mango Markets Saga, Caitlin Long Calls Out Fed

    There were also unsettling reports of harassment at an Ethereum Foundation developer conference.

  • Cameron Brate has neck injury, being evaluated at hospital

    Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles offered an update on tight end Cameron Brate‘s condition after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. Brate was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head in the second half of Sunday’s game. Brate was ruled out immediately and the team announced that he had [more]

  • Colts overcome double-digit deficit to jolt Jaguars

    Matt Ryan and the Colts rallied to sink the Jaguars

  • Week 6 schedule: Noles in NFL, Akers could be traded

    Week 6 schedule for NFL games on Sunday and Monday. NFL coverage maps can be viewed here.RB Cam Akers (Rams): Akers will reportedly not play for the Rams today and the team is pursuing a trade. Season: 51 carries, 151 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

  • Vikings move to 5-1 with 24-16 win over Dolphins

    The Vikings won their fourth consecutive game to move to 5-1 on the season. They led 10-3 at halftime and by the same score entering the fourth quarter. But the Vikings scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while getting two takeaways from the Dolphins in the final period. Minnesota won 24-16 after the Dolphins [more]

  • WATCH: Rookie Cameron Thomas gets 1st career sack

    Thomas' first career sack forced the Seahawks to kick a field goal on their first drive.

  • Joe Noteboom carted off in 2nd quarter vs. Panthers

    Joe Noteboom was carted off the field in the 2nd quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers

  • Three talking points from the Premier League

    Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League now stands at four points after Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season came to an end in a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

  • 3 reasons IU football lost to Maryland: Bad teams lose games these ways

    IU fell 38-33 to Maryland on Saturday in a game that likely silences their bowl hopes.

  • Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins 24-16 on Sunday. Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:25 left restored Minnesota's two-touchdown lead. Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, a former Viking who returned Sunday from concussion protocol but was only put into game action after third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter.

  • Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

    PITTSBURGH (AP) Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers' maligned defense made it stand up in a stunning 20-18 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary. Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him.

  • Watch: Jaguars furious after no-call for push off on Colts touchdown

    The Colts got a fourth quarter lead with a Jelani Woods touchdown that Jaguars players didn't think should've counted.

  • Giants upset Ravens to improve to 5-1

    No one thought the Giants could possibly start this season 5-1. Except, perhaps, head coach Brian Daboll. As Daboll continues to be the runaway Coach of the Year favorite, the Giants earned perhaps their most impressive win of the season today, 24-20 over the Ravens. The win was thanks largely to the Giants’ defense forcing [more]

  • Updated AP Poll after Alabama’s loss to Tennessee in Week 7

    Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.