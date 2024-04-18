Ryan Pepiot strikes out 7, bullpen holds as Rays split Angels series

ST. PETERSBURG — Ryan Pepiot threw six solid innings, Amed Rosario extended his hot streak, and the beleaguered bullpen held on to a one-run lead Thursday afternoon as the Rays edged the Angels 2-1 in front of an announced matinee crowd of 10,648.

The Rays (11-9) split the four-game series with Anaheim (9-10) and moved to a season high-tying two games above .500. The Rays went 4-3 in the seven-game homestand and head up to New York to face the Yankees this weekend.

Pepiot held the Angels to one run on three hits. He walked three and struck out seven over six innings. Pepiot generated 15 swings-and-misses, 10 with his slider.

The right-hander walked Mike Trout to lead off the sixth. The Angels centerfielder stole second and third, allowing him to score on Miguel Sano’s fly ball to rightfield.

Garret Cleavinger, Phil Maton and Colin Poche came in to give the Rays scoreless innings. While manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Pete Fairbanks was still his closer before the game, he went with Poche to finish it off Thursday. Fairbanks threw 28 pitches Wednesday night when he blew the save in the Rays’ 5-4 loss.

The Rays bullpen went into Thursday’s game with the worst ERA in the majors.

On a day that Cash did not start struggling slugger Randy Arozarena and third baseman Isaac Paredes, Rosario provided the offense the Rays needed.

Rosario’s first-inning triple off Griffin Canning scored Richie Palacios, and then the versatile veteran scored on Harold Ramirez’s sacrifice fly in the same inning.

Along with a sixth-inning single, Rosario extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games. Dating to April 5, Rosario is hitting 18-for-44 with two doubles, a triple and eight RBs.

This story will be updated.

