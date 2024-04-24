Ryan Pepiot gets little run support as Rays fall again to Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG — Ryan Pepiot posted another quality start, and the Tigers committed three errors to give the Rays chances Tuesday night. Tampa Bay’s bats, however, could not take advantage.

The Rays continued to struggle and the Tigers rallied for three runs in the eighth inning for a 4-2 win in front of an announced crowd of 13,648 at Tropicana Field.

This is the first time this season the Rays (12-13) have lost three straight games. The Tigers (14-10) won their first series at Tropicana Field since 2016 and Tampa Bay has lost nine of 15 games at home.

Isaac Paredes’ two-run homer in the sixth was the Rays’ only offense. Tampa Bay has scored 14 runs over their last six games, hitting 5-for-42 (.119) with runners in scoring position in that span. They were 0-for-7 on the latter Tuesday night.

Riley Greene homered twice for the Tigers. The first, a solo shot, came off Pepiot in the third inning, and he crushed another in the eighth off Colin Poche. Mark Canha hit his second home run in as many nights right behind Riley in the eighth as Detroit wrestled back the lead.

The Rays have allowed 25 home runs this season, the most by any team in their home ballpark. The Tampa Bay bullpen has allowed 17 of the homers, second most by a bullpen in the majors.

The pressure is intensified for the Rays pitchers when the offense is struggling. Pepiot thought he had struck out Greene with his third pitch of the at-bat, a changeup that just nipped the top of the strike zone, but third base umpire Alan Porter ruled the Tigers designated hitter had not swung. Greene reached across and got Pepiot’s next pitch, a slider down, and launched it 426 feet for his fourth home run of the season.

That was one of Pepiot’s few mistakes Tuesday.

He allowed just that one run and three hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out four.

The Rays could not get it going against veteran right-hander Kenta Maeda, despite the Detroit defense giving them several opportunities. The first two hitters reached on errors and Maeda still got out of the inning unscathed.

Maeda pitched five scoreless innings, scattering three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. Maeda, who did not get out of the third inning of his last start, generated 12 swings-and-misses, including six on a slider that averaged 80 mph.

In the sixth, when the Tigers went to their MLB-leading bullpen for Tampa native Alex Faedo, Randy Arozarena snapped an 0-for-17 streak and then Paredes hit his sixth home run of the season — his first in eight games.

This story will be updated.

• • •

