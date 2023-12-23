Ryan Pellum: Oregon football is where I will best develop

Ryan Pellum made an early signing period flip, the four-star wide receiver changing things up and committing to Oregon. The California wide receiver had been a USC commit.

The switch by Pellum to Oregon came as a bit of a surprise. He had been committed to USC since June 26, one week after he took an official visit to the Trojans.

He played for Millikan High School (Long Beach, California) where this fall season, he had 66 catches for 991 yards with 11 touchdowns.

The switch to Oregon from USC, Pellum said, was multiple on his part. But in large part, he sought a place where he was comfortable and could be developed for the next level.

“I see myself best being developed as a receiver there and my relations with the coaching staff played a part,” Pellum told USA TODAY High School Sports.

The coaching staff at Oregon is certainly making an impression, with head coach Danny Lanning putting together a recruiting class that is fourth in the nation.

Oregon finished the season 11-2 and will play in the Fiesta Bowl.

“Having older guys to show me the ways will guide me,” Pellum said. “I like the coach’s attitude and the plan that he has for the program.”

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver plans to enroll at Oregon in January. He said he will compete at wide receiver and kick returner.

He is the No. 99 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports