Ryan Pace's actions, not his words, will reveal truth about Mitch Trubisky

Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday from Halas Hall that Mitch Trubisky is the team's starting quarterback in 2020. And while this proclamation came as little surprise to a fanbase that's sick and tired of Pace's undying loyalty to his hand-picked "franchise quarterback," it doesn't necessarily mean there won't be some quarterback drama in Chicago this offseason.

We've been down this road before with Pace when it comes to quarterbacks. He did it the last time the Bears had a quarterback problem back in 2017.

Pace spent that offseason searching for answers after the team decided to part ways with Jay Cutler. The answer appeared to come via free-agent signing Mike Glennon, who Pace lauded as an exciting young passer who the team was committed to as a legitimate NFL starter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback and we're fired up about that," Pace said on March 10, 2017, shortly after signing the career backup.

If you took Pace at his word, then the Bears' search for a quarterback was over. Glennon, after all, was just 27 years old. He was young enough for a team to build an offense around, especially if that team was "fired up" about his role as its starter.

Less than two months later, Pace, like a heel-turn in professional wrestling, flipped the script on the Glennon signing and not only selected Trubisky in the first round of the NFL Draft, but he traded up for him too.

I guess the fire for Glennon burned out.

But there's even more to dive into here. Pace's pre-draft talking points -- again, if you believe his words -- pointed any objective member of football media off the Trubisky trail. He emphasized traits he values in quarterbacks that Trubisky simply did not possess as a prospect.

Story continues

Here's what Pace said after a North team practice at the 2017 Senior Bowl (when the Bears coaching staff participated in the game):

"Yeah, it (experience) carries a lot of weight. I think there's nothing that can really substitute that. It's already a big jump from college to the NFL as it is, so the more of that you have, the more beneficial it is."

Trubisky was the least experienced out of all the first-round prospects that year, yet he was the guy Pace dubbed worthy of such a bold selection. He ignored his own scouting mantra, unless, of course, he's just a master of deception.

Now, entering another offseason with quarterback concerns in Chicago, Pace is at it again.

He wants Trubisky to be more consistent, but he confirmed the plan is for him to start. He refused to suggest the Bears will bring in competition for the starting job, but he acknowledged a new backup is likely coming. He said patience is needed with any young quarterback, but wouldn't offer any clues about whether he's going to pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option.

Sure, Pace said Trubisky's the starter. But as we saw just three offseasons ago when the Trubisky era kicked off, nothing Pace says about the Bears' quarterback situation can be taken all that seriously.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Ryan Pace's actions, not his words, will reveal truth about Mitch Trubisky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago