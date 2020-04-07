Ryan Pace won't like this brutal list of NFL draft mistakes

Ryan Pace has been the Chicago Bears general manager since 2015. He's been in charge of five NFL drafts that have included four first-round picks: Kevin White, Leonard Floyd, Mitch Trubisky and Roquan Smith.

According to a recent ranking of the seven biggest draft mistakes of the last five years -- the span of time Pace has been in the Bears' big chair -- two of his four selections make the cut.

Ouch.

6. Kevin White To say White underperformed would be an understatement. He didn't play in 2015 because of a shin fracture, made it in four games in 2016, one in 2017 and nine in 2018. He caught 25 passes with no scores over 14 career games. With a top-10 asset mostly watching from the sidelines, the Bears went for six, three and five wins before Matt Nagy's arrival in 2018 to start a turnaround. White was the pick instead of Todd Gurley (10th), DeVante Parker (14th) and a host of defensive talent.

White was a massive whiff but it wouldn't be fair to suggest his failures were solely due to a lack of talent. His body broke down before he ever had a chance to prove Pace made the right choice. He suffered multiple lower leg injuries that took a toll on his speed and explosive traits, two variables that made him a top-10 pick to begin with.

The bigger whiff, however, may not have the same excuses baked into his resume of underwhelming play.

No. 3: Mitch Trubisky The No. 2 pick in 2017 has been the butt of memes for the past few seasons, in part because the Chicago Bears traded up to draft him in the same first round that featured Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. The exploits of those two superstars don't need much explanation. Trubisky, on the other hand, has completed 63.4 percent of his passes over 41 games, throwing for just 48 scores and 29 picks while averaging 6.7 yards per attempt-with a paltry 3.8 touchdown percentage. Things were so lacking as the Bears dropped from 12 wins to eight in 2019 that Chicago traded for Nick Foles, the failed $88 million experiment in Jacksonville.

There's simply no way around it. If Trubisky loses the quarterback competition to Foles and 2020 is his last season with the Bears, he'll go down as the biggest draft bust in franchise history. No general manager wants to wear that badge during his tenure with a team, but Pace is quickly traveling down that ominous path.

An argument could be made that Leonard Floyd deserves an honorable mention for this list, too. His play since 2016 was too pedestrian for a lucrative second contract with the Bears, and if Trubisky is in fact entering his final lap with Chicago, only Roquan Smith will remain as a Pace first-rounder in 2021.

That's not how you build a championship team.

