Ryan Pace says Mitch Trubisky 'has got to play better'

Bears general manager Ryan Pace may have the most to lose if quarterback Mitch Trubisky fails. He did, after all, move up one spot in the 2017 NFL draft to select Trubisky, who was the first quarterback chosen from a pool of prospects that included Houston's DeShaun Watson and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

Through six games of the 2019 season, Pace can't be feeling great about his hand-picked franchise quarterback. Trubisky has been the target of criticism around the league and is considered by many to be one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Not good.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Matt (Nagy) said it all week -- Mitch has got to play better," Pace said Sunday morning on the team's flagship radio station, WBBM 780. "Mitch knows that. But there's a lot of areas on offense that we want to play better in. It's not just the quarterback."

Pace is sticking with the talking points that have come out of Halas Hall all season; Trubisky's struggles are bigger than just his play. The offense, as a whole, isn't executing. The offensive line, running backs and wide receivers are equally responsible. But the NFL is a quarterback league, so when the guy under center is struggling, he's the one who will get the most negative attention.

Pace believes the Bears have a coach in Matt Nagy who is ideally suited to weather the storm.

"Honestly, Matt's our guy. We're fortunate to have him as our head coach ... There's reasons why we brought him in here -- being a great leader not just in the good times. It's more important in the adverse times, which is what we're in right now. I'm very confident and very happy Matt is our leader."

Story continues

Trubisky and the entire Bears offense has a great opportunity to get back on track Sunday against the Chargers and their struggling defense, that will be without two starters on the defensive line. And let's face it: If Trubisky doesn't begin turning the corner Sunday, he may be traveling down a dead-end street.

Ryan Pace says Mitch Trubisky 'has got to play better' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago