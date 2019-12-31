Ryan Pace provides injury updates on Roquan Smith, Anthony Miller and Trey Burton

The Bears were hit hard by injuries in 2019. The list of players who missed time was like a who's who of Bears starters: Kyle Long, Akiem Hicks, Mitch Trubisky, Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan and Trey Burton, among others.

Wide receiver Anthony Miller didn't miss any time during the regular season, but his year ended with a left shoulder injury on a kickoff return in the season finale against the Vikings.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace met with reporters Tuesday at Halas Hall and offered an update on three of Chicago's walking wounded.

Pace said Miller will likey go under the knife to repair that left shoulder, which is the same one he had worked on after his rookie season. He injured the shoulder on a kick return Sunday in Minnesota.

"We don't have any long-term concerns," Pace said of Miller's injury. "He needs to continue maturing on the field. His talent is there. I love his energy."

As expected, Smith had surgery on his torn pec and is targeting a training-camp return. Burton, meanwhile, had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip and, like Smith, is expected to be healthy for camp later this summer.

