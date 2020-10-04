Ryan Pace lauds Mitch Trubisky's leadership, says he's been 'stepping up'

Pace: Even after benching, Trubisky 'still very much a leader' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Though Mitch Trubisky won't take the field with the starters on Sunday afternoon, the team still considers him a team leader. Both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace have spoke glowingly about his professionalism throughout the last week or so, and when talking on the Bears' pregame radio show, the later explained how the conversation informing Trubisky of the QB switch went, and how he's responded ever since:

For the first time since he took over the job in 2017, Trubisky will be QB2 when Sunday's game against the Colts kicks off. It's Nick Foles' job now, and Foles will be making his first NFL start since December of last year.