Bears general manager Ryan Pace, the architect of this season's underachieving club that once had Super Bowl aspirations, will hold his end-of-year press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the team announced Sunday.

The fireworks kick off at 9:30 a.m.

Unlike last season's media session, Pace will have a bunch of difficult questions to answer. The primary focus will likely be on the future of quarterback Mitch Trubisky and whether the Bears will remain steadfast in their commitment to him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It'll be critically important to monitor how Pace handles those questions. If his loyalty to Trubisky remains true, his words can have a ripple effect in free agency and cause otherwise interested quarterbacks to go elsewhere because of their desire to have a legitimate chance to start.

Equally important will be how Pace addresses the Bears' failures on offense. Coach Matt Nagy's struggles as a play-caller have been documented all season, but it's highly unlikely Pace will be openly critical of Nagy. Instead, expect a generic response that focuses on the unit, as a whole, needing to improve.

The future of several key Bears veterans is certain to come up, too. Players like guard Kyle Long, cornerback Prince Amukamara and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel are all candidates to be let go because of the salary cap relief they'd provide, while linebackers Danny Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski are both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

How Pace chooses to handle those veteran situations will go a long way toward dictating how the offseason plays out for the Bears.

We'll have it all covered here on NBC Sports Chicago.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Story continues

Ryan Pace will hold end-of-year press conference on New Year's Eve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago