Ryan Pace’s future status as Bears GM remains a mystery

There’s big change coming for the Chicago Bears this offseason, where the expectation is Matt Nagy will be relieved of his head coaching duties. The bigger question is the status of general manager Ryan Pace, whose status is also in question.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, Pace’s status “is a mystery” at this point, where there’s an argument to be made for Chicago to move on from both Nagy and Pace at the end of the season.

The first job everyone mentions when you ask about potential openings is Chicago, where it seems as if coach Matt Nagy would need a miracle to save his job. He has gone 32-28 in four seasons but is 0-2 in the playoffs and 4-8 this season. Eyes are on the general manager’s office there. Ryan Pace’s status is a mystery. He could get a chance to hire a second coach and oversee the team’s building around quarterback Justin Fields, but if ownership were to have a coach in mind who wanted a different GM, the Bears could move on from both.

There are arguments to be made to keep or release Pace after seven seasons, where he’s managed to find success in the late rounds of the draft but also some questionable additions, be it in the draft, free agency or via a trade.

If the Bears were to move on from Pace, there’s a belief that Chicago’s general manager job would be an attractive one given quarterback Justin Fields.

The belief was that Pace and Nagy were a packaged deal, where the assumption was that both would meet a similar fate. That’s more unclear at this point, where there’s a belief that while Nagy might get the axe, Pace might get a chance to hire his third head coach, given he found a potential franchise quarterback in Fields.

