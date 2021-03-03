Ryan Pace: 'Everything is on the table in regard to the quarterback position'

Reuters

St John was one of Liverpool's leading players of the 1960's and later went on to become a popular presenter of "Saint and Greavsie", a lunchtime football show with former England striker Jimmy Greaves. The Scot was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, earning promotion to the top flight in his debut season after joining for a then club-record fee of 37,500 pounds ($52,000) from Motherwell. St John, who scored 118 goals in more than 400 games for Liverpool from 1961-71, passed away on Monday evening.