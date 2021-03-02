Bears General Manager Ryan Pace is leaving no stone unturned in identifying his starting quarterback.

Pace wouldn’t rule out anything today, including Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky under center in 2021, acquiring a starting quarterback in a blockbuster trade, signing a quarterback in free agency or drafting a quarterback in the first round.

“Everything is on the table in regards to the quarterback situation. That includes players on our roster, players in free agency, trade, the draft or a combination of all of those,” Pace said. “We have a plan in place and now it’s about executing that plan.”

The Bears were one of the four teams identified by Russell Wilson‘s agent as a potential destination should the Seahawks trade him, and the Bears have also been reported to have interest in a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson. Those are the quarterbacks who would create real excitement in Chicago, but based on Pace’s comments today, the Bears’ starting quarterback could be just about anyone.

Ryan Pace: Everything is on the table for Bears’ QB including trade, draft, free agency originally appeared on Pro Football Talk