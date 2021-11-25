It took two days, but someone above Matt Nagy finally has gone on record to dispute the report from a Pulitzer-prize winning Chicago reporter that the Bears coach’s firing is imminent.

General Manager Ryan Pace denied Mark Konkol’s report that the Bears informed Nagy he will be fired following today’s game against the Lions.

“Honestly, my first thought was, ‘Hey, that’s an inaccurate report,'” Pace told Jeff Joniak on the team’s pregame show on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM. “But I think we did a good job just focusing on what’s happening inside our building and blocking out that outside commotion. As I look at it, mentally strong and focused teams are able to do that. I think we have that kind of team. Especially on a short week, the focus is on preparing for the Lions, and we’ve done that. Obviously, when you lose five in a row, unfortunately it’s part of the territory. Some of these things fester up that can be inaccurate. But I’m proud of our guys. I’m proud of our players and coaches and how they stayed locked in all week.”

Of course, it’s possible that a decision has been made by those above Pace, and he is not privy to the news. Team president Ted Phillips and Bears chairman George McCaskey have not publicly denied the report, though McCaskey reportedly told players and coaches that the report is false.

It is odd that, if it’s not true, McCaskey wouldn’t say that publicly.

Odds are Nagy will be out at some point in the near future. The Bears are 3-7 this season and 31-27 in his four seasons. The team, though, has never fired a coach during a season.

Ryan Pace calls report of Matt Nagy’s imminent firing “inaccurate” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk