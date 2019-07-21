Ryan Pace: Bears tight end Trey Burton ‘ready to go’ for training camp

The lingering questions about Trey Burton's health were mostly answered Sunday when Ryan Pace met with reporters ahead of training camp.

The Bears tight end had sports hernia surgery earlier this offseason after a mysterious groin injury kept him out of the wildcard loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. After missing organized team activities and minicamp to recover, Burton is set to return in Bourbonnais, Illinois as originally forecasted.

Bears expect TE Trey Burton to be "ready to go" after groin injury, but Pace says they'll be careful with usage for him and anyone else coming off injury. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) July 21, 2019

He was the team's most reliable receiver in terms of availability during the regular season, leading all Bears skill position players in snaps played. His 860 plays on the field were the sixth most of any tight end in the NFL and represented 80 percent of the team's offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Still, his receiving production was underwhelming for many Bears fans, who had higher expectations than 54 catches and 569 yards for the offense's top tight end.

It took Mitchell Trubisky a few weeks to develop a strong connection with Burton, but his 126-yard game against the New England Patriots in Week 6 proved to be the exception for his 2018 season.

Now that he's back on the field, Burton can resume strengthening his rapport with his young quarterback to take another step forward in 2019.

