Ryan O'Reilly leads Blues to Game 4 Win

ST. LOUIS 4 BOSTON 2 (Best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final tied 2-2)

Ryan O'Reilly scored twice including the game winner as the St. Louis Blues evened the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece with a 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Game 5 will be played back in Boston Thursday night.

There have been a few great moves by the Blues since the end of last season, number one being the recall of netminder Jordan Binnington from the minors when St. Louis was at the bottom of the NHL standings, but the trade for O’Reilly in the off-season, set this season in motion.

The Blues dealt Patrik Berglund, Tage Thompson, Vladimir Sobotka, a first in 2019 and a second in 2020. The Sabres better hope the draft picks work out great because the players they received have not to date, but O’Reilly sure has for St. Louis.

O’Reilly had the best offensive season of his NHL career with 28 goals and 77 points in the fourth and fifth in the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday in addition to his 13 assists. He is tied with teammate Jaden Schwartz for third in NHL scoring.

O’Reilly opened the scoring only 43 seconds into the first period as he scored on a wraparound as he tucked the puck past Tuukka Rask, sending the already frenzied crowd completely bonkers.

The Bruins tied up the contest at 1 when Charlie Coyle scored his ninth of the playoffs. Coyle has 16 points in 21 games after his had only two goals and six points in 21 regular season games with Boston after his trade from Minnesota. The trade has worked out great for Boston.

The Blues took the lead once again when Vladimir Tarasenko knocked home a rebound off an Alex Pietrangelo shot and St. Louis led 2-1 going into the second period.

St. Louis has been hurt all series by special teams and coach Craig Berube called out the officials (although not enough to get the NHL to fine him) Sunday as he said the Blues were the least penalized team in the playoffs before the start of the Stanley Cup Final but were given 14 penalties in the first three games. After each team killed a penalty apiece in the second, Connor Clifton was sent to the penalty box at the 13:53 mark of the second for an illegal hit to the head on Tarasenko.

But special teams continued to haunt St. Louis as Brandon Carlo scored his first ever playoff goal, banging home a rebound off a shot by Patrice Bergeron with Brad Marchand picking up the second assist. The point from Marchand gave him the NHL scoring lead with 21 points, one ahead of Logan Couture of the Sharks who were eliminated by St. Louis last round.

The third period was all St. Louis as O’Reilly scored the winner with Brayden Schenn clinching the game with his fourth of the playoffs, into the empty net.

Binnington picked up the win after a bad start on Saturday when he gave up five goals on 19 shots before being pulled for Jake Allen. He was his usual reliable self on Monday, stopping 21 shots for his 14th win of the playoffs. He is now 13-2 following a St. Louis loss this season.

Rask was stellar in the Boston goal as he turned aside 34-of-37 shots but took the loss.

Zdeno Chara left the game in the second period after taking a deflected shot to the mouth off the stick of Schenn. He left the ice bleeding from his mouth and although he returned to the bench for the start of the third period, he did not see the ice for the remainder of the game.

Alex Pietrangelo had a pair of assists and would have had another if they gave out three assists on a goal as he was crucial in the opening goal of the game by O’Reilly.

Pietrangelo was a plus-three for St. Louis while Torey Krug was a minus-three for Boston.

Jay Bouwmeester had a pair of minors.

Ivan Barbashev was a force all game and led both sides with nine hits. Former Blue, David Perron led the Bruins with six hits.

Every Boston defenseman had at least one blocked shot as the Bruins held a 15-7 advantage in blocked shots over the Blues.

NOTES: The Winnipeg Jets dealt Kevin Hayes to Philadelphia for a fifth-round pick. Hayes is eligible to become a UFA on July 1 but the Flyers hope to get a head start on the competition and sign him before he is eligible to become a free agent.