Ryan O'Reilly with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) After Kyrie Irving piled up the points in two previous games against Boston, his shot wasn't there Friday night. Irving just missed a triple-double despite an awful shooting night, Joe Harris scored 20 points and the Brooklyn Nets regained first place in the Eastern Conference with a 109-104 victory over the Celtics on Friday night. ''We know that we're not going to have it right away some games, so we've just got to battle through,'' Irving said.