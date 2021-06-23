Ryan O' Hearn's two-run home run
Ryan O' Hearn crushes a two-run home run to the right-field seats and gives the Royals a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning
Brooks Koepka said the origins of the Brooks-Bryson beef started when DeChambeau didn't stay true to his word.
A day after Bob Melvin said the umpires checking pitchers went well, Sergio Romo took exception to the new MLB rule.
Max Scherzer was not happy after getting checked three times for sticky stuff against the Phillies on Tuesday.
Shohei Ohtani is a gift.
Bob Myers and the Warriors' robbery of the Timberwolves was complete Tuesday night.
When Phoenix's Deandre Ayton reached over the rim to dunk Jae Crowder's pass for what became the winning points of the Suns' 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, several players immediately argued that the play was illegal. Perhaps it was wishful thinking on their part.
Max Scherzer was checked three times for foreign substances during his start on Tuesday, with the umpires finding nothing illegal each time.
The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.
The Boston Red Sox have regained the top spot in the American League East, for now. See how they stack up with the other 29 MLB clubs in our latest power rankings.
The Red Sox displayed a familiar characteristic in Tuesday's win over the Rays that's a big reason why this team sits atop the American League East, writes John Tomase.
Cousins will face at least a fine for this move.
Once Kellum Clark got that first hit, Mississippi State was on its way to another College World Series win. Clark’s eighth-inning homer ended Griff McGarry’s bid for a no-hitter, and Logan Tanner went deep three batters later to lead the Bulldogs past Virginia 6-5 on Tuesday night. The sudden turnaround gave the Bulldogs (47-16) control of their bracket and left them one win away from reaching the best-of-three finals next week.
Deandre Ayton's game-winning dunk would be an offensive goaltend on any other play, but not off an inbounds play.
Gard is "incredibly disappointed" about a private meeting with his players being recorded and leaked.
If the Rockets want to move John Wall to get his contract off the books, here are four possibilities.
Before retiring in 2002, Randall Cunningham played in the NFL for 16 seasons and was best known for his years as the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles. His daughter Vashti Cunningham, on the other hand, is known for excelling in a totally different sport. Vashti just made headlines for coming first in her event at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials, meaning that she'll be headed to Tokyo in July. To find out more about Randall Cunningham's daughter, her athletic career, and the importa
After landing two top 14 picks, the Warriors have a lot of trade packages they can put together.
At the 2021 NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors officially landed the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks on the draft board.
Brendan Ayanbadejo married his wife, Natalee, in 2003, and the couple have three children. But during his 10 NFL seasons, Ayanbadejo became one of the league’s first — and most — outspoken advocates for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. So Ayanbadejo, who last played in 2012, applauded from the sideline when Raiders defensive end [more]