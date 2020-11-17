Ryan Newman's return to Daytona, final playoff push highlight Episode 3 of MotorTrend docuseries

After NASCAR’s return and a jammed-packed schedule that saw the sanctioning body catch up to its original timeline, the sport descended on Daytona, Florida, for the final race of the regular season.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marked the first time back at Daytona International Speedway for Ryan Newman since his involvement in a serious accident that left him hospitalized for several days after the 2020 Daytona 500 in February. Newman gave thanks to those who worked fast to get him removed from his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford and paid a visit to Halifax Medical Center to chat with staff.

The race also marked the last chance for Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and others to make the playoffs. Johnson, wrapping up his final full-time season, was in the midst of a tight playoff battle among himself, William Byron and Matt DiBenedetto for the final spots barring a surprise winner — which the 2.5-mile superspeedway has been known to produce.

In “Now or Never,” the third episode of MotorTrend docuseries “NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure,” see the drama of the fight to make the playoffs unfold through the eyes of drivers like Johnson and Stenhouse as Daytona hosts the regular-season finale for its first time.

